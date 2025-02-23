 Skip navigation
Keanu Neal announces his retirement

  
Published February 23, 2025 05:43 PM

Safety Keanu Neal has reached the end of the line.

Neal announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Sunday. Neal played for the Steelers in 2023 and was out of the league after Pittsburgh released him last year.

Neal was drafted by the Falcons with the 17th overall pick in the 2016 draft and he spent five seasons in the Atlanta secondary. Neal helped the Falcons to the Super Bowl as a rookie and made the Pro Bowl in 2017, but his career hit a rough spot with a torn ACL and torn Achilles over his next two seasons.

Neal also played for the Cowboys and Buccaneers. He had 523 tackles, four interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries during his career.