Keaton Mitchell suffered torn ACL on Sunday

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday night’s win that Keaton Mitchell was likely out for the season after suffering a significant knee injury during the game.

Now an MRI has confirmed that, as NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Mitchell suffered a torn ACL.

While Mitchell is expected to make a full recovery, his rookie year is over.

“It’s a long-term knee [injury],” head coach John Harbaugh said in his Monday press conference. “There wasn’t cartilage damage, things like that, so that helps quite a bit — it’ll be a little cleaner. He’ll go to work. I’m sure he’ll be there every single day with the team, doing his part to get back.”

Mitchell signed with the Ravens after going undrafted in the spring. After missing some time due to injury, he took his first carries in the Nov. 5 victory over the Seahawks and amassed 138 yards on nine carries with a touchdown.

In eight games with two starts, he rushed for 396 yards with two touchdowns and caught nine passes for 93 yards.