Keenan Allen: I don’t see myself going anywhere

The Chargers introduced Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach at a Thursday press conference and his comments focused on winning the championships that have eluded the team under other management.

There wasn’t much talk about the moves the team will be making to get to that point, but there are some tough decisions looming. The Chargers are projected to be well over the cap come the start of the new league year and one of the paths to changing that is parting ways with veteran players who are carrying big cap numbers into the 2024 season.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is in that category. Allen’s cap hit is more than $34 million for the 2024 season, but he said from the Pro Bowl this week that he does not expect to be playing for anyone other than the Chargers.

“Yeah. Absolutely,” Allen said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media. “I don’t see myself going anywhere.”

Wide receiver Mike Williams and edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack are also set for cap numbers of more than $30 million and Allen’s confidence doesn’t change the math that makes it all but impossible to move forward without some significant changes to the roster this offseason.