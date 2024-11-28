Keenan Allen scores again, Darnell Wright carted off

The Bears offense continued to connect on their second possession of the second half, but there’s still a lot of work for them to do if they’re going to have a chance at pulling off a comeback win.

Keenan Allen caught his second touchdown pass of the second half with 13:40 left to play and the Bears are down 23-13 after failing to convert on a two-point pass from Caleb Williams. Williams hit Rome Odunze and D’Andre Swift for big gains to move into Lions territory and a defensive holding penalty kept the Bears out of a third-and-long situation later in the drive.

The Bears have now picked up nine first downs on their first two possessions of the second half. They only had two in the entire first half, which helped dig the hole they are trying to climb out of in the final minutes.

That effort will be complicated by the absence of right tackle Darnell Wright, who was carted off before Allen reached the end zone.