nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Other PFT Content

Keenan Allen scores again, Darnell Wright carted off

  
Published November 28, 2024 03:08 PM

The Bears offense continued to connect on their second possession of the second half, but there’s still a lot of work for them to do if they’re going to have a chance at pulling off a comeback win.

Keenan Allen caught his second touchdown pass of the second half with 13:40 left to play and the Bears are down 23-13 after failing to convert on a two-point pass from Caleb Williams. Williams hit Rome Odunze and D’Andre Swift for big gains to move into Lions territory and a defensive holding penalty kept the Bears out of a third-and-long situation later in the drive.

The Bears have now picked up nine first downs on their first two possessions of the second half. They only had two in the entire first half, which helped dig the hole they are trying to climb out of in the final minutes.

That effort will be complicated by the absence of right tackle Darnell Wright, who was carted off before Allen reached the end zone.