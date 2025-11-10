Keenan Allen sets Chargers all-time receptions record

Keenan Allen has set the Chargers’ all-time record for receptions.

He entered Sunday night’s game against the Steelers needing just two catches to surpass Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates on the franchise list. He tied Gates’ record with a 13-yard catch early in the third quarter. Then he broke that record with a pop pass late in the fourth quarter for a 7-yard gain.

A third-round pick in the 2013 draft, Allen has played all but one of his 13 pro seasons with the Chargers — having spent last season with the Bears.

Allen is also No. 2 on the team’s franchise list behind Gates in receiving yards, plus he’s No. 3 on the franchise list with 63 touchdowns.

The Chargers lead the Steelers 25-10 late in the fourth quarter.