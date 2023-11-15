Kyle Van Noy sits out Tuesday’s practice

Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) was estimated as a limited participant in Monday’s practice, but he was downgraded to a non-participant Tuesday.

In seven games, with one start, Van Noy has 13 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble.

The Ravens had three other changes to their practice report Tuesday.

They added receiver Devin Duvernay with a hamstring injury that limited him, and offensive guard John Simpson missed practice with an illness and a shoulder injury after not being on the report Monday.

Safety Daryl Worley (hamstring) was a full participant after being estimated as limited Monday.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) remained out of practice.