Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Kellen Moore: Justin Herbert’s size, arm have opened my eyes to some things

  
Published June 20, 2023 10:43 AM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the talents of Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen, Eric Weddle, Antonio Gates and LaDainian Tomlinson to assess who is the Chargers' greatest non-QB of the 21st century.

Kellen Moore was hired as the Chargers offensive coordinator early this year and that’s given him enough time to form some impressions of quarterback Justin Herbert.

Moore told Albert Breer of SI.com that Herbert’s ability to grasp the offense and roll off play calls during practice was “really, really impressive ” during the team’s offseason program. That was something Moore could only learn by working with Herbert, but he had some idea about Herbert’s physical ability after watching him from afar.

That prior knowledge has been supplemented with some new ideas after seeing Herbert up close this spring.

“Yeah, there’s some obvious stuff ,” Moore said. “The biggest thing is obviously his arm talent. But his combination of size, throwing ability, athleticism, I mean, there’s only a few on earth that can have that combination, and play at such a high level. It’s really fun to see. I was a 6-foot, kind of hanging-on quarterback for six years. And I laugh, there’s a few throws sometimes he makes that I say, ‘I would never think about trying that throw, but here we are.’ It’s opened my eyes to some things.”

Moore didn’t elaborate on what those things might be, but it won’t be too much longer before we get a chance to see what his partnership with Herbert will look like in action. It’s one of many answers that will help shape what’s looking like a fierce fight for playoff spots in the AFC.