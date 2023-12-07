Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet, Jamal Adams sit out Wednesday’s practice

The Seahawks were without their top two running backs — Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet — at Wednesday’s practice.

Walker remains out with a strained oblique, an injury that occured Nov. 19, while Charbonnet bruised a knee against Dallas last week.

“Kenny ran pretty good in walk-through,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “It was exciting to see him out there moving around. He was flying around. We have to make sure we get him through the week and see what happens. We don’t know.

“[Charbonnet] was out there moving around today, so that’s a really good sign. Again, he had a bruised knee. He did not have a knee injury. It’s uncomfortable and it’s going to hurt like crazy if he lands on it again during this week of preparation. By the end of the week, he should have a chance to be pretty good.”

The Seahawks other running backs on the active roster DeeJay Dallas and rookie Kenny McIntosh.

Four other players missed practice, including linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who spained an ankle against the Cowboys last week. Carroll said Brooks “can’t do anything yet.”

Safety Jamal Adams (knee), cornerback Tre Brown (heel) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (ankle) also missed Wednesday’s practice.

Offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (knee), guard Anthony Bradford (knee), center Evan Brown (thumb) and receiver Jake Bobo (knee/shoulder) were limited.

Receivers Dee Eskridge (ribs) and Dareke Young (abdomen) were among the full participants. Eskridge and Young sat out last week’s game.