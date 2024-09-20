Kenneth Walker doubtful for Sunday vs. Dolphins

The Seahawks are unlikely to have running back Kenneth Walker for the second consecutive week.

Seattle is listing Walker (oblique) as doubtful for the contest. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Walker has not practiced since suffering the injury in the Week 1 win over the Broncos. He rushed 20 times for 103 yards with a touchdown in that contest.

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee) has been ruled out. He remains out of practice.

Linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring) and offensive tackle George Fant (knee) are also doubtful for Sunday.

Safety K’Von Wallace (shoulder), tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot), linebacker Boye Mafe (knee), and receiver Lavish Shenult (foot) are all questionable.