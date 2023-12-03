Kenny Pickett questionable to return with ankle injury

Yet another team is dealing with an injury to its starting quarterback.

Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett headed to the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup against Arizona with an ankle injury and is questionable to return.

Pickett was already dealing with an ankle injury entering the weekend, with one of them heavily taped. On third-and-goal at the 3, Pickett scrambled up the middle for a 2-yard gain but was tackled around the ankles. Pickett stayed down before he was walked off the field with trainers. Pickett was examined in the blue medical tent and then walked back to the locker room for further examination.

Backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky came in and handed off to Najee Harris on fourth-and-goal, but Harris was stuffed for a turnover on downs.

Pickett was 7-of-10 for 70 yards before leaving the contest.

The Steelers are dealing with more injuries, as linebacker Elandon Roberts is out with a groin issue. Guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) is questionable to return.