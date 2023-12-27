Keon Coleman declares for the 2024 NFL Draft

Wide receiver Keon Coleman is heading to the NFL.

Coleman announced on Wednesday that he will enter the 2024 draft pool. He’s the second Florida State receiver to make that announcement as teammate Johnny Wilson will also be moving on to the professional ranks.

Coleman joined the Seminoles in 2023 after playing two seasons at Michigan State. He had 50 catches for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns this season after posting 65 catches for 848 yards and eight touchdowns during his time in East Lansing.

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be the first receiver off the board in April. Coleman joins Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, and Xavier Legette as some of the other top receiving prospects in this year’s class.