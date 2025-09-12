Kevin Dotson set to play for Rams, Steve Avila listed as doubtful

Both of the Rams’ starting guards came out of Week 1 with sprained ankles that left them week-to-week, but they took different paths over the course of the week.

Right guard Kevin Dotson didn’t practice on Wednesday and then moved from limited to full participation over the last two days. He has no injury designation and is set to play against the Titans.

Left guard Steve Avila did not practice at all this week and is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that the team is still working out who would start in Avila’s place.

Tight end Colby Parkinson (shoulder) is also listed as doubtful. Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, and Terrance Ferguson are the team’s other tight ends.