 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin Dotson set to play for Rams, Steve Avila listed as doubtful

  
Published September 12, 2025 06:32 PM

Both of the Rams’ starting guards came out of Week 1 with sprained ankles that left them week-to-week, but they took different paths over the course of the week.

Right guard Kevin Dotson didn’t practice on Wednesday and then moved from limited to full participation over the last two days. He has no injury designation and is set to play against the Titans.

Left guard Steve Avila did not practice at all this week and is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that the team is still working out who would start in Avila’s place.

Tight end Colby Parkinson (shoulder) is also listed as doubtful. Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, and Terrance Ferguson are the team’s other tight ends.