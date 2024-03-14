Kevin Givens re-signs with 49ers

The 49ers said goodbye to Arik Armstead on Wednesday, but they were able to secure the return of another member of their defensive line.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kevin Givens will remain with the team. Givens and the Niners have agreed to a one-year contract.

Givens signed with the 49ers after going undrafted out of Penn State in 2019 and he’s been a regular in the lineup for the last four seasons. He appeared in every game last season and had 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in the regular season. He added a couple of tackles during the team’s playoff run.

In addition to releasing Armstead, the 49ers have seen Javon Kinlaw leave to join the Jets. They have signed Jordan Elliott and traded for Maliek Collins along with bringing Givens back on the defensive line.