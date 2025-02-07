Kevin O’Connell earns coach of the year honors

The Vikings began the season with an over-under win total of 6.5 after losing quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency. They drafted J.J. McCarthy and signed veteran Sam Darnold, but McCarthy was lost for the season in August with a full meniscus tear in his knee.

Still, the Vikings went 14-3.

That has earned Kevin O’Connell coach of the year honors, with 361 points and 25 of the 50 first-place votes. He beat out Lions coach Dan Campbell (283 points, 19 first-place votes), Chiefs coach Andy Reid (119, 4), Broncos coach Sean Payton (71, 1) and Commanders coach Dan Quinn (85, 1).

O’Connell is the first coach in team history to win 13 or more games twice. The Vikings reeled off nine consecutive wins in Weeks 9-17, tying for the third-longest streak in team history.

The Vikings signed O’Connell to a contract extension after the season.