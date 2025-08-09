Kevin O’Connell: Vikings WR Rondale Moore has “pretty significant” left knee injury

The news for Vikings receiver and punt returner Rondale Moore is not expected to be good.

After Saturday’s preseason opener, Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that Moore suffered a “pretty significant” injury to his left knee during a first-half punt return.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, O’Connell added that the play had “some characteristics” of a hip-drop tackle. O’Connell said he plans to seek more clarity on the issue.

Moore, the 49th overall pick in the 2021 draft, spent three seasons with the Cardinals before being traded to the Falcons. He missed all of the 2024 season due to a knee injury suffered in training camp.

Moore was listed as the No. 1 punt returner on the team’s initial depth chart for 2025. Lucky Jackson is No. 2 at the position.

The injury also impacts the offense, given that starting receiver Jordan Addison will miss the first three games of the regular season, due to a suspension.

Moore had signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Vikings.