Kevin Stefanski: Browns put training camp “in the middle of nowhere by design”

The Browns opened their training camp on Saturday at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, and the team views being away from home as a plus.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski called the training camp’s location a good way to get away from distractions and to get teammates to bond.

“We’re landlocked here,” Stefanski said. “We’re in the middle of nowhere by design, so it forces you to be around your teammates.”

Other teams have practiced at the Greenbrier in the past, and Stefanski said after talking about it with other coaches, he thought it was the perfect place for the Browns in July.

“It just made sense to try to get away,” he said. “This is a place that has housed teams before. Having coaches on our staff that have been here that really can speak to this place, and then how first class it is, that was really helpful in us in determining this was the spot that we wanted to come.”

The Browns will return home in a week and have their first training camp practice in Cleveland on August 1.