Kevin Stefanski: No update on Deshaun Watson, doing a great job rehabbing

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson remains eligible to come off of the physically unable to perform list, but it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen anytime soon.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Watson on Wednesday and continued to give his standard answer on the QB.

“No real update there — other than he’s doing a great job rehabbing, doing a good job in meetings,” Stefanski said.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted earlier this week that Watson is “a good month away” from being cleared for football activity and there hasn’t been much discussion about him playing this season.

Watson suffered a torn Achilles midway through the 2024 season and subsequently re-tore it.

The Browns were 1-6 in games started by Watson last season.