Kevin Stefanski on Cade York: All roster decisions are discussed internally

Kicker Cade York’s roster status was a topic of conversation at Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski’s press conference on Sunday.

York had a game-winning field goal attempt blocked in Saturday’s game against the Chiefs and that marked the fourth field goal that York missed in eight preseason tries. York’s the only kicker currently on the roster in Cleveland and Stefanski declined to say that York would remain the team’s kicker for the start of the regular season.

“All of those type of things, as you know, we always keep those internal as we get through this week,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “But I’ll reiterate, I think Cade is very, very, very talented.”

York was a fourth-round pick last year. He was 24-of-32 on field goals and 35-of-37 on extra points as a rookie.