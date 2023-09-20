Kevin Stefanski on Deshaun Watson: There’s plenty of good on tape, we need to build off it

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has now thrown the ball poorly in each of the team’s first two games this season.

While the rainy conditions were a factor in Week 1, there was no such weather in Pittsburgh on Monday night when Watson finished 22-of-40 for 235 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and two lost fumbles — one of which was returned for Pittsburgh’s game-winning score.

On Tuesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked what makes him confident that Watson will be able to get past the issues that have plagued him early on in the season.

“Yeah, I think it’s never about one person,” Stefanski said in his video conference. “I completely understand that the quarterback gets way too much of the credit, way too much of the blame. That’s just life of being a quarterback in the NFL. It’s the [same as the] head coach. You get all the credit, you don’t deserve it. You get all the blame, it doesn’t matter. You own it.

“So, I know what he’s made of. I know how he works, and I expect him to come in here ready to work tomorrow. That’s really where the focus is.”

Stefanski was asked several questions directly about Watson, but continued to turn the focus to the team. For example, when asked about Watson’s off-target throws, Stefanski said, “It’s always a combination of things.”

“When you’re talking about the pass game, to be precise in the pass game, you need great protection,” Stefanski said. “You need great footwork from the quarterback position. You need guys to run routes at proper depth. We as coaches have to design it as such and get people in those spots.

“So, it’s never one thing you’re going to miss throws. That’s also part of football. There’s plenty of good out there on tape. We just got to build off of it.”

Watson himself described his play on Monday night as “shitty,” acknowledging that he has to be better. Stefanski included everyone in his assessment.

“I think we all have to play better,” Stefanski said. “I got to coach better. It runs the gamut when you’re talking about winning and losing in the NFL.

“I think for us as an offense, I think it’s very, very obvious. We can’t turn the ball over four times. We call them giveaways. We can’t give them anything. You give credit to their team, but we have to do a better job of protecting the football. Really everybody that touches it.”

The Browns will face another tough defensive front on Sunday as they host the Titans.