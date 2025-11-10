 Skip navigation
Khalil Mack picks up a safety on Aaron Rodgers, Steelers lead 3-2

  
November 9, 2025

The Chargers have registered a safety on Aaron Rodgers — and the Steelers are lucky it wasn’t any worse.

Pittsburgh, however, still leads Los Angeles 3-2.

On third-and-7 from the Pittsburgh 9, Rodgers dropped back and was strip-sacked by Khalil Mack in the end zone. The ball bounced right to Rodgers, though, who was touched down by Mack for the two-point play.

It was Mack’s fourth sack and second forced fumble of the season.

While the Steelers had terrific field position for their first and second drives, they could only muster a 59-yard field goal by Chris Boswell to take an early 3-0 lead.