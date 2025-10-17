Khalil Mack questionable, Joe Alt doubtful for Chargers-Colts

The Chargers may get one of their best players back for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Los Angeles has officially listed edge rusher Khalil Mack (elbow) as questionable for the contest. He was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week and was a limited participant for all three days of practice.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s like the Wolverine,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said Friday, via Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com. “We’ll see, we got 24 hours still to make some of those determinations. What kind of impact it would make? It would be good.”

Mack recorded a sack and two QB hits this season before suffering his elbow injury. The Chargers need to activate Mack to the 53-man roster for him to play.

However, it looks like the Chargers will not get back Joe Alt this week, as the offensive tackle is doubtful with an ankle injury. He was limited on Thursday and Friday after not practicing on Wednesday.

Defensive back Elijah Molden (thumb) is also doubtful.

Right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) has been ruled out after he didn’t practice all week.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman, who is also returning from IR, is questionable. But he seems more likely to play than Mack, as he was a full participant in all three practices.

Receiver Derius Davis (knee), linebacker Troy Dye (thumb), running back Hassan Haskins (chest), and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (knee) are also questionable.

Center Bradley Bozeman (illness), linebacker Daiyan Henley (groin), safety Derwin James (not injury related/wrist), receiver Quentin Johnston (hamstring), outside linebacker Kyle Kennard (knee), and fullback/defensive lineman Scott Matlock (ankle) are all off the report and are set to play.