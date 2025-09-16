Khalil Mack ruled out with an elbow injury

The Chargers have ruled out edge rusher Khalil Mack from returning to Monday Night Football.

By the look of it, Mack might miss some time.

Mack returned from the training room in the second quarter and was sitting on the bench out of his shoulder pads and wearing a sling on his left arm.

Mack dove to try to tackle Tre Tucker on the final play of the first quarter. His left arm was caught awkwardly between Turner and Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still, who made the tackle.

Mack’s left forearm bent the wrong way before he landed.

He was in a lot of pain as he exited the field.

Mack made a tackle and a sack before leaving.

The Chargers lead the Raiders 17-6 at halftime, holding Las Vegas to 128 yards and forcing two Geno Smith interceptions.