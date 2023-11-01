Kirk Cousins has surgery to repair Achilles tendon tear

The comeback has begun.

The Vikings have announced that quarterback Kirk Cousins has undergone “successful surgery to repair his torn Achilles tendon.”

The procedure happened at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Eagan, Minn, and the surgery was led by Dr. Chris Coetzee.

“The team will continue to provide updates, as appropriate, during Cousins’s recovery process,” the Vikings announced.

Although Cousins is due to become a free agent in March, a feeling has developed that the relationship between Cousins and the Vikings will continue into 2024, and beyond. The fact that Cousins stayed in house for the surgery is a subtle but unmistakable sign that he fully intends to be present and involved with the Vikings as they try to turn a three-game winning streak into a playoff run.