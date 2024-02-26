Kirk Cousins posts video of a football workout on a tennis court

The Scouting Combine a/k/a Tampering Central opens tomorrow. Today, soon-to-be-free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins provided an update on his ongoing rehab and recovery from a torn Achilles tendon.

Cousins posted a video that shows him dropping back and throwing passes on the unforgiving asphalt of a tennis court. He looks fully healed and recovered from the injury.

And now, in Indy, his agent will find out which teams will be interested in signing him — and possibly the range of offers that will be made when the legal tampering period opens two weeks from today.

The Vikings have had exclusive dibs on negotiating with Cousins. That’s evaporating this week, as a practical matter. If the Vikings want to keep him, they’re taking a huge risk that someone else will move quickly at a time when the Vikings have been dragging their horns in the dirt.

The question becomes whether another team will make him a major offer, given that he’s 35 and rebounding from a serious injury. There will be plenty of other quarterback options in free agency and the draft. How much will someone offer Cousins, and how much will be guaranteed?

His camp will commence the process of finding out this week.