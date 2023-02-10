 Skip navigation
Kliff Kingsbury in Houston to interview for Texans staff

  
Published February 10, 2023 08:32 AM
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has apparently returned from his one-way trip to Thailand .

According to multiple reports, Kingsbury is in Houston on Friday to discuss joining DeMeco Ryans’ staff with the Texans.

Kingsbury is presumably a candidate to be the club’s offensive coordinator. He called the offensive plays as Arizona’s head coach from 2019-2022.

The Cardinals fired Kingsbury after a 4-13 finish this season. In four years, Kingsbury compiled a 28-37-1 record. The club’s best offensive finish was in 2021, when the Cardinals were No. 8 in yards and No. 11 in points. The 2020 team was No. 6 in yards and No. 13 in points.

Before Arizona hired him, Kingsbury had a very brief stop at USC as the program’s offensive coordinator. That was after Texas Tech fired him following the 2018 season, as Kingsbury had compiled a 35-40 record as the program’s head coach.

Whoever Ryans chooses as his offensive coordinator with Houston will have a significant hand in developing whoever the Texans will presumably choose to be their quarterback with one of the top picks in this year’s draft.

Houston will reportedly hire one of Kingsbury’s former assistants, Matt Burke, as defensive coordinator . Burke served as the Cardinals’ defensive line coach in 2022.