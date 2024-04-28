Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Justin Jefferson contract: Can’t make plans without “king linchpin”

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson got a new quarterback on Thursday night, but the wait for his next contract continues.

Other wideouts like A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, and Amon-Ra St. Brown have received extensions recently, but talks between Jefferson and the Vikings have not resulted in an agreement about a long-term deal. On Saturday, Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said that there has been progress and that the two sides paused talks because both the Vikings and Jefferson’s representatives had other business to attend to during the draft.

Adofo-Mensah said that was OK because the team wants the spotlight solely on Jefferson once the deal does come to fruition.

“Either way, whenever we sign him, we want Justin to have his whole week,” Adofo-Mensah said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “You know that friend that has a birthday that takes the month? I think Justin would deserve his whole month if we signed a contract to celebrate it. We’re excited to work towards it. We’re going to keep going. You can’t have all these plans when you talk about all these visions and not talk about the king linchpin, so we’re going to keep working toward that end goal.”

Adofo-Mensah and Jefferson’s reps will have plenty to discuss as the same firm represents both Jefferson and first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Putting things in place for that duo to thrive together on the field for years to come benefits all parties, so we’ll see if it helps speed things along at the negotiating table in the coming weeks.