 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kwity Paye: Fifth-year option being exercised just creates more motivation

  
Published May 21, 2024 06:30 AM

The Colts used their first-round pick on defensive end Laiatu Latu last month, but that was not a sign that they are looking to move on without another one of their first-round picks who plays the same position.

Kwity Paye joined the Colts at the top of the 2021 draft and he is set to remain with the team through at least the 2025 season because the Colts picked up their fifth-year option on his rookie deal in early May. That’s a fully guaranteed $13.4 million commitment from the team, but a contract extension that pushes his stay in Indianapolis even further is still out of reach and Paye said that having the option picked up only makes him want to work harder to show he should be around for the long term.

“To me, it’s just been more motivation,” Paye said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “They’re giving me more opportunities to just add to the team, and just contribute to winning. . . . I’ve been improving every single year, so I’ve just got to keep doing that and show the team why I’m supposed to be here.”

Paye has 129 tackles, 18.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries over his first three seasons. Boosting those totals while showing he can form a potent pair with Latu would make a strong argument for more years as a core member of the Colts defense.