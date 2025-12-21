 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Dugger sacks Jared Goff for safety, Steelers lead 12-10

  
Published December 21, 2025 06:23 PM

The Steelers were poised to take at least a three-point lead before a turnover.

But the defense picked up the offense, to give Pittsburgh a two-point advantage.

Safety Kyle Dugger brought down quarterback Jared Goff in the end zone for a safety, putting the Steelers up 12-10 with 9:42 left in the third quarter.

Dugger came on a blitz off the left side, with Dugger disguised enough to fool Detroit’s pass protection. Goff had nowhere to go with the football and was brought down in the pocket for the sack on third-and-8.

The Lions got the ball on their 3-yard line after tight end Darnell Washington fumbled deep in Detroit territory. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had wanted to go quickly after Washington was initially ruled down by contact. But the Steelers substituted, which slowed things down, and Detroit head coach Dan Campbell wisely threw the challenge flag.

But that eventually did not prevent Pittsburgh from putting points on the board.