Kyle Hamilton downgraded to out with concussion

The Ravens will not have one of their best players for the rest of Sunday night’s game against the Steelers.

Safety Kyle Hamilton has been ruled out with a concussion.

Hamilton went down during the third quarter after a helmet-to-helmet collision with teammate Alohi Gilman.

Hamilton was first examined in the sideline medical tent before heading to the locker room for further evaluation on a cart.

Gilman was examined, too, but he was cleared.

In his fourth season, Hamilton entered Week 18 second on the club with 96 total tackles. He registered nine more tackles with one pass defensed on Sunday before his exit.

The Steelers lead 13-10 at the start of the fourth quarter.