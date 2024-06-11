 Skip navigation
Kyle Hamilton had elbow procedure, is expected back for camp

  
Published June 11, 2024 05:12 PM

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton will be spending some time recovering from a surgical procedure before the team goes to training camp.

Head coach John Harbaugh said that Hamilton will not be participating in this week’s mandatory minicamp because of an elbow issue that required medical intervention. Harbaugh said the team expects Hamilton to be good to go for the start of camp.

“Kyle will be ready. Kyle had some loose bodies in his elbow that they went ahead and just plucked out, so it’s a two-to-three-week deal,” Harbaugh said.

Hamilton was a first-team All-Pro in 2023 after recording 81 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four interceptions, three sacks, and a forced fumble for the AFC North champions.