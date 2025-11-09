Kyle Monangai TD gives Bears early lead

Bears head coach Ben Johnson said he’d ride the hot hand at running back today. Kyle Monangai looks like the hot hand.

Monangai got the Bears on the board in the first quarter with an eight-yard touchdown, giving them a 7-0 lead over the Giants on a snowy, windy day in Chicago.

Last week starting running back D’Andre Swift was out with a groin injury, and Monangai ran for 176 yards. Today Swift is back in action, but Monangai may prove to be the better Bears ball carrier.

The Giants’ offense hasn’t been able to get anything going yet, and on a day when the Bears are going to want to control the clock by keeping the ball on the ground, Monangai looks up to the challenge.