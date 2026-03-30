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Kyle Shanahan: Hopefully we can get something for Brandon Aiyuk

  
Published March 30, 2026 11:52 AM

49ers General Manager John Lynch said in January that wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has played his final game for the team, but Aiyuk remains on the roster as March comes to a close.

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, there’s no timeline in place for that to change either. The 49ers voided the remaining guarantees on Aiyuk’s contract last year, which likely contributes to the team’s decision to keep looking for a potential trade partner rather than simply releasing the wideout.

“Don’t have date,” Shanahan said from the league meetings on Monday, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. “Eventually will resolve itself. Hopefully we can get something for it. We’re in no rush. We have to do what’s right for the 49ers.”

Neither the prospect of the 49ers releasing Aiyuk nor the knee injury that limited the receiver to seven 2025 games is likely to do much to help generate trade interest, but the 49ers are content to keep waiting before making any move to jettison him once and for all.