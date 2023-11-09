Kyler Murray: It’s been a long, long 10 months

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is set to make his first start since tearing his ACL last December 12 and he spoke to the media on Thursday for the first time since the team announced that plan.

Murray said at a press conference that it’s been “a long, long 10 months” of working his way back to the point where he was cleared to resume his football career. He said that he has no concerns about the readiness of his knee because “if I was thinking about it right now, I couldn’t be out there” this week.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has talked about being prepared for Murray not being all the way back to his previous form when he first gets on the field and Murray said that he’s had those conversations with the coach as well, but that he doesn’t expect anything different from himself.

“I understand that thought process. Every time I take the field I’m trying to do my thing. . . . I hear what he’s saying, but that’s not in my head.” Murray said.

The Cardinals hired Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing after Murray’s injury, so this will be his first game in a new offense. Murray said he’s “comfortable with” the scheme and the Falcons will be the first team to see just how everything fits for Arizona.