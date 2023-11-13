Kyler Murray “just happy” after comeback win in return to action

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray didn’t have to wait long for a chance to show that he still has it in his return from a torn ACL.

Murray got the ball back down a point with 2:33 to play in his first game since last December and he came up with the right plays to move the team in position for a 25-23 win. Murray showed the mobility that he had before the injury when he scrambled 13 yards for a first down and then hit tight end Trey McBride for 33 yards to set up Matt Prater’s game-winning kick.

After the game, Murray acknowledged the storybook aspect of the situation by saying “of course it sets up like this” and that the only thing on his mind was finding a way to win after such a long time on the shelf.

“I just want to win,” Murray said in his postgame press conference. “It feels good to win. I mean, that’s like the icing on the cake. It’d been a shitty night to come out here and lose and then kind of just all this build up for what, you know what I mean? So, I’m just happy for us and the team, man. I’m just happy.”

Murray ran for a touchdown earlier in the game and went 19-of-32 for 249 yards through the air. He also threw an interception, but any bad moments were more than mitigated by the magic that the quarterback conjured up to secure a win in the final moments of his long-awaited return to action.