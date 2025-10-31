Kyler Murray remains limited with Jacoby Brissett getting first-team snaps

Kyler Murray is 9-0 at AT&T Stadium, going 2-0 with the Cardinals, 1-0 with Oklahoma, 1-0 with Texas A&M and 5-0 with Allen High School. He might not get a chance to make it 10-0 on Monday night.

The Cardinals quarterback remained limited in Friday’s practice.

According to multiple reports, Jacoby Brissett was getting the majority of snaps with the starters in the individual portion of drills. It appears more and more likely Brissett will get the start against the Cowboys.

Murray has not played since Week 5 when he injured his foot, missing three snaps during the loss to the Titans. Since then, he has missed two practices and been limited in the other six, and the Cardinals had their off week last week.

The Cardinals added cornerback Will Johnson (groin) to the injury report as a limited participant.

Safety Kitan Crawford (ankle), running back Emari Demercado (ankle), wide receiver Zay Jones (knee), defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (calf), linebacker BJ Ojulari (knee) and cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) remained limited a second consecutive day.