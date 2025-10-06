Kyler Murray: We gotta see about foot injury

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said “we shot ourselves in the foot” while speaking to reporters after Sunday’s improbable 22-21 loss to the Titans and there was an actual foot injury to discuss in addition to the figurative one.

Murray left the game and briefly went to the locker room after hurting his foot in the third quarter of the game. Jacoby Brissett played two snaps before Murray was cleared to return.

“We gotta see,” Murray said when asked about the injury.

The Cardinals built a 21-3 lead in the second quarter, but saw the game get away from them thanks to a pair of fumbles near the end zone and an inability to stop the Titans offense at the end of the game. Murray said it might be the worst loss he’s experienced and the fallout from it will be even worse if the foot issue impacts his play.