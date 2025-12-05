 Skip navigation
Kyler Murray will not play for Cardinals again this season

  
December 5, 2025

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s season is over.

Murray has not played since Week 5 due to a foot injury and head coach Jonathan Gannon said at his Friday press conference that Murray will not return to action before the end of the season. Gannon said that Murray had more tests done earlier this week and that the injury is “not progressing where it’s gonna make sense that he can go.”

With Murray’s season over, attention will now shift to where he will be playing during the 2026 season. Gannon said he’s only worried about this week’s game against the Rams right now, but speculation about the quarterback’s future began before he went on injured reserve and his extended absence from the lineup won’t do anything to endure he’ll return next year.

Gannon’s own uncertain future could have an impact on Murray’s outlook. If the team does make a coaching change, the incoming coach’s view of the best path forward on offense would be part of any decision regarding Murray’s future in Arizona.