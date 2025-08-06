Kyren Williams on contract extension: It’s surreal

Kyren Williams got what he wanted, and now he can give his mom what she wanted.

The Rams running back agreed to a three-year, $33 million extension on Tuesday, allowing his mother to retire.

“When I called my mom, she just said, ‘I can’t stop crying,’” Williams said, via Stu Jackson of the team website. "[That] made my eyes ball because I can feel it. I can feel it through the phone. I felt how she felt.”

The Rams made Williams a fifth-round pick in 2022, and after a broken foot that derailed his rookie season, he has rewarded them with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and double-digit touchdowns. They rewarded him with a second contract after three seasons.

“This whole day is kind of surreal,” Williams said. “I’ll never forget this day, but this is the day that I kind of worked for my whole life. I knew I was going to be here. I didn’t know when. I didn’t know how. I didn’t know what the outcome was going to be, but I’m here. And so I just want to say thank you to everybody that played a part in making it happen.”

Williams has 544 carries for 2,443 yards and 26 touchdowns the past two seasons, while adding 66 catches for 388 yards and five touchdowns.