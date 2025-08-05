Kyren Williams, Rams agree to three-year extension

Running back Kyren Williams and the Rams’ brass have each talked about the desire to reach a contract extension throughout the offseason.

Now, that has come to fruition.

According to multiple reports, Williams and the Rams have agreed to a a three-year extension.

The initial numbers indicate the deal is worth $33 million with $23 million guaranteed.

A fifth-round pick in 2022, Williams has been a key cog in Los Angeles’ offense over the last two seasons. In 2024, he rushed for 1,299 yards with 14 touchdowns while also catching 34 passes for 182 yards with two TDs.

While Williams missed five games in 2023, he still led the league at 95.3 yards per game, making his first Pro Bowl.

He was previously entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Williams’ new deal could set the stage for Bills running back James Cook to get his second contract and end his current hold-in with the defending AFC East champions.