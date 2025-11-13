Lamar Jackson a full participant in Thursday’s practice

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson not only returned to practice, but he had full participation on Thursday.

Jackson missed Wednesday’s session with what coach John Harbaugh called knee soreness.

Jackson missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury. Harbaugh noted that Jackson’s practice absence on Wednesday did not have anything to do with his hamstring.

In six games this season, Jackson has completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 1,249 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for 216 yards and a score.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (hip), running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) and safety Malaki Starks (knee) also returned to full work in practice. All three were limited on Wednesday.

The Ravens added outside linebacker Mike Green to the report with an ankle injury that limited him. Green may have injured his ankle during Thursday’s practice since he wasn’t on Wednesday’s report.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle), linebacker Jay Higgins IV (knee), running back Justice Hill (toe) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (finger) remained out of practice for a second consecutive day.

The Ravens play the Browns on Sunday.