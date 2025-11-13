 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_balcle_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_balcle_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson a full participant in Thursday’s practice

  
Published November 13, 2025 04:47 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson not only returned to practice, but he had full participation on Thursday.

Jackson missed Wednesday’s session with what coach John Harbaugh called knee soreness.

Jackson missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury. Harbaugh noted that Jackson’s practice absence on Wednesday did not have anything to do with his hamstring.

In six games this season, Jackson has completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 1,249 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for 216 yards and a score.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (hip), running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) and safety Malaki Starks (knee) also returned to full work in practice. All three were limited on Wednesday.

The Ravens added outside linebacker Mike Green to the report with an ankle injury that limited him. Green may have injured his ankle during Thursday’s practice since he wasn’t on Wednesday’s report.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle), linebacker Jay Higgins IV (knee), running back Justice Hill (toe) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (finger) remained out of practice for a second consecutive day.

The Ravens play the Browns on Sunday.