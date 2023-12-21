Lamar Jackson dismisses talk of Ravens-49ers being a Super Bowl preview: We’re in December

The teams that are tied with the best record in the NFL will face off on Monday night when the Ravens face the 49ers, so it’s only natural to think of the game as a potential Super Bowl preview.

But Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn’t want to hear it.

Asked about people saying it’s a Super Bowl preview, Jackson said his focus is just on one game at a time, not looking ahead to the Super Bowl, which is almost two months away.

“The Super Bowl is in February. We’re in December right now. We’ve got to focus on Monday night. I’m not worried about what people say,” Jackson said.

For fans, the Christmas night game will be a great game to wrap up Week 16, but Jackson is right not to let the game get too big for himself and his teammates. Win or lose, the bigger games lie ahead.