Lamar Jackson got a rest day on Wednesday

  
Published October 30, 2024 03:32 PM

Lamar Jackson did not practice on Wednesday, but the Ravens are not concerned about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Head coach John Harbaugh provided an update on why Jackson was out of practice and said that the team wanted to get the quarterback some extra rest because of how their schedule is shaping up.

“Rest day,” Harbaugh said at his press conference. “He’s been playing great. We got a lot of football in front of us here. We got a game, quick game, another big game coming up. So, that was warranted today.”

After facing the Broncos, the Ravens will remain at home to host the Bengals on Thursday night and then they’ll be in Pittsburgh in Week 11. They’ll want their quarterback in as good form as possible for those divisional games and this week’s practice plan is being built with that in mind.