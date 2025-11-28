 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson: I need to be consistent, not miss throws in games that I make in practice

  
Published November 28, 2025 04:56 AM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made a bad Bengals defense look good on Thanksgiving night, completing only 17 of 32 passes while throwing an interception, losing two fumbles and failing to throw a touchdown pass. He stressed afterward that inconsistency has been an issue he needs to address

I just got to play consistent,” Jackson said, via ESPN.

Jackson has had multiple injuries this season but said those aren’t affecting him.

“No, I just got to be more consistent,” Jackson said. “I got to make those throws. I don’t miss them in practice, so I shouldn’t be missing them in the game.”

The loss to the Bengals dropped the Ravens’ record to 6-6 on the season, and Jackson knows he and his teammates need to turn things around.

“I just got to be consistent,” Jackson said. “We all just got to be consistent.”