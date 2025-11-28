Lamar Jackson: I need to be consistent, not miss throws in games that I make in practice

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made a bad Bengals defense look good on Thanksgiving night, completing only 17 of 32 passes while throwing an interception, losing two fumbles and failing to throw a touchdown pass. He stressed afterward that inconsistency has been an issue he needs to address

“I just got to play consistent,” Jackson said, via ESPN.

Jackson has had multiple injuries this season but said those aren’t affecting him.

“No, I just got to be more consistent,” Jackson said. “I got to make those throws. I don’t miss them in practice, so I shouldn’t be missing them in the game.”

The loss to the Bengals dropped the Ravens’ record to 6-6 on the season, and Jackson knows he and his teammates need to turn things around.

“I just got to be consistent,” Jackson said. “We all just got to be consistent.”