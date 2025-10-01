 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson is not practicing on Wednesday

  
Published October 1, 2025 01:49 PM

A report from the Baltimore Sun indicated Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could miss multiple games with the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Jackson’s Wednesday practice status reflects that possibility.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Jackson was not participating in the portion of practice open to media on Wednesday.

While head coach John Harbaugh is slated to address the media after the session, he isn’t entirely likely to confirm the validity of the report.

If Jackson is not able to play, Cooper Rush would be in line to start for the Ravens against the Texans on Sunday.

Fullback Pat Ricard, receiver Devontez Walker, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, cornerback Nate Wiggins, and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie also were not on the field.

Baltimore’s first injury report of the week is due out later on Wednesday.