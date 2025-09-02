 Skip navigation
Landon Dickerson fully participates in practice, Tanner McKee remains out

  
Published September 2, 2025 04:14 PM

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson took a big step toward playing on Thursday night during Tuesday’s practice.

Dickerson returned to practice after sitting out on Monday because of a back issue and the team’s injury report shows that he was a full participant. Dickerson missed most of training camp after having a knee procedure, but head coach Nick Sirianni said on Tuesday that the back is the only current health concern.

Safety Andrew Mukuba (hamstring) and linebacker Josh Uche (groin) also moved up to full practice after being limited on Monday. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder) remained a full participant.

Quarterback Tanner McKee (right thumb) missed a second practice, which suggests that the recently acquired Sam Howell will be backing up Jalen Hurts against the Cowboys.