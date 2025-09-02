Landon Dickerson returns to practice, Eagles say back is only injury concern

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson was one of two players to miss practice on Monday and head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t offer much of a hint about his status for Thursday night during a Tuesday press conference.

Dickerson provided a positive update of his own shortly after that press conference came to an end. Dickerson was on the field and dressed for practice as the Eagles continued their preparations for the Cowboys.

Dickerson missed most of the summer after having a knee procedure, but he was listed on Monday’s injury report with a back issue. Sirianni said that the back is the only reason why Dickerson was out of practice and that he’s been fully cleared to return from the knee problem.

Brett Toth stepped into the first team on Monday, but Tuesday’s return to work suggests he’ll be in a backup role on Thursday night.

Quarterback Tanner McKee (thumb) was the other player out on Monday and he’s still not throwing at Tuesday’s session. Sam Howell would back up Jalen Hurts as long as McKee remains out.