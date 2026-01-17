Broncos settle for field goal after impressive opening drive vs. Bills

The Broncos’ opening drive today against the Bills was a good one, right until a big drop.

Broncos wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey dropped what should have been a touchdown pass that Bo Nix put right into Humphrey’s hands in the end zone, and the Broncos ultimately settled for a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

The Broncos also caught a break when the Bills recovered a Denver fumble, but Bills defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi had jumped offside on the play, negating the turnover.

On the opening kickoff, Buffalo’s Dorian Williams and Denver’s Marvin Mims had a helmet-to-helmet collision that left both of them shaken up, although both were eventually able to walk off the field.

Also shaken up was Broncos rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant, who caught Nix’s first three passes before he had to come out with an injury.

Now it’s Josh Allen’s turn to get the Bills on the board.