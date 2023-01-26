 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lane Johnson, Avonte Maddox remain limited at Eagles practice

  
Published January 26, 2023 11:52 AM
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_230126
January 26, 2023 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if the Eagles have “gotten their mojo back” ahead of the NFC Championship and how the strong 49ers defense could put them in a bind.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Thursday that cornerback Avonte Maddox’s toe injury is improving every day, but his practice participation remained the same.

Maddox was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day. Maddox has missed the last three games as a result of the injury.

Right tackle Lane Johnson was also limited for the second time this week. Johnson returned last Saturday after missing multiple weeks with a groin injury that will require surgery.

Several other Eagles were listed as limited on Thursday, but they were all cutting down their work in order to get rest. Cornerback James Bradberry, wide receiver A.J. Brown, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, guard Landon Dickerson, defensive end Brandon Graham, center Jason Kelce, defensive end Robert Quinn, guard Isaac Seumalo, cornerback Darius Slay, and defensive end Josh Sweat made up that group.