Lane Johnson has lateral ankle sprain, might play Sunday night vs. Dolphins

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson may not miss any games with the ankle injury he suffered on Sunday against the Jets.

Johnson had an MRI today that revealed a lateral ankle sprain, according to multiple reports. It’s possible that he could play on Sunday night against the Dolphins.

On Sunday against the Jets, Johnson played just nine sacks before suffering the injury and limping off, missing the rest of the game. The Eagles’ line struggled without him.

A lateral ankle sprain often requires players to miss time, but Johnson has been known to tough it out through injuries in the past, and no one should be surprised if he does it on Sunday.

The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites against the Dolphins in a very big Week Seven matchup of 5-1 teams.