Lane Johnson: “I feel awesome” after surgery on both groins

  
Published July 27, 2023 11:36 AM

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson had a tough ending to the 2022 season, missing the final two games of the regular season with groin injuries and then toughing it out through the postseason. But at the start of training camp, he feels good.

“I feel awesome. I rehabbed pretty early. I had the surgery in early February on both groins. After the first initial weeks I was up working out and got cleared a few months later. So really feeling good,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that although getting back on the field for the postseason was difficult, he actually got used to it by the Super Bowl.

“You’d be surprised what pressure can do to you, what adversity can do to you, but I knew we had a good team, we have a lot of great people in the building, so for myself it was owing it to them to play,” Johnson said. “And after the first couple weeks I wasn’t feeling as much pain as I initially was, so it really eased up throughout the playoff run.”

The 33-year-old Johnson is heading into his 11th season with the Eagles and isn’t showing any sign of slowing down. And now that he’s fully healthy, he may be able to play at a higher level this season.